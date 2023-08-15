Man Sees Fuzzy Ball In A Storm Drain — Then Realizes It's A Baby Animal

Recently, a man was traveling through Hewlett, New York, when he heard odd sounds coming from a nearby sewer. The man wandered over and looked down into the sewer, where he saw an adult raccoon near the surface, yelling into the pit below. Then he spotted a fuzzy ball near the bottom — a baby raccoon, who was trapped and needed help.

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

The concerned passerby knew he needed to do something, so he contacted local wildlife rescuer Karenlynn Stracher for help. When Stracher arrived, she was heartbroken to see the baby on her own down below. “[She] must have been terrified,” Stracher told The Dodo.

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

Stracher contacted another wildlife rescuer, John Debacker, for assistance, as well as a local emergency services unit. Once Debacker was there, the pair got to work. They opened the sewer grate, and from there, adrenaline and expertise took over. “John jumped in to make the initial grab,” Stracher said. “I stayed up top to secure it.” You can watch a video of the rescue here:

The little raccoon was scared and overwhelmed after her ordeal. But soon she realized she had nothing to worry about — she was finally safe. The rescuers wanted to reunite the baby with her mom, but unfortunately incoming heavy storms in the area made it impossible to safely do so. Luckily, Stracher knew exactly where the baby could find a new family.

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl