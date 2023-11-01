Man Lifts Rusted Trapdoor And Finds Fluffy Baby Cowering Underneath

Long Island animal rescuer John Debacker is always prepared to jump in the car when he hears about an animal in need. When someone recently alerted him to a lost kitten evading capture near a busy road, Debacker knew he had to act fast.

By the time Debacker, fellow rescuer Vivian Mcshane and Mcshane’s husband arrived at the scene, the kitten had snuck underneath a deck and was cowering beneath a rusted trapdoor. They couldn’t see her, but they could hear that she needed help.

“She was pretty loud,” Debacker told The Dodo. “She was screaming.”