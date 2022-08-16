Man Is Moved To Tears During Unforgettable Visit From A Gentle Horse

For the last several months, Audrie Spake’s father João has been battling a number of health issues, which have left him confined to bed. But while his doctors have been doing everything within their power to help his body heal, João recently received a visitor to help mend his heart as well. That visitor's name is Paçoca.

Paçoca is a therapy horse who works with volunteers from the nonprofit Coletivo Inclusão — a group whose mission is to make outreach to people with special needs. And what a difference it can make. Earlier this week, Spake shared a touching video showing the moment Paçoca came to pay a visit to her father. Sensing, it would seem, the type of interaction João needed most, Paçoca gently nestled against his chest in a quiet exchange of comfort and love. "He was like that with my father the whole time," Spake wrote. "It was beautiful!"