Man Hears A Noise Coming From Trashcan And Finds Baby Crying In A Shoebox

Waiting at a bus stop on a recent evening, a man in South London heard a strange sound coming from a trashcan nearby. Curious, the man approached the trashcan and found something heartbreaking. “[He] found a shoebox dumped in there containing this tiny kitten,” Croydon Animal Samaritans wrote in a Facebook post about the event. “The man was heading to a pub, so he took the kitten with him to see if anyone could help. A kind family took the kitten home and did the best they could to keep him safe, then contacted one of our volunteers.”

Facebook/Croydon Animal Samaritans

The little kitten was only 2 days old and still had her umbilical cord attached. Croydon Animal Samaritans staff brought the kitten to Mary Blamires, an experienced kitten rearer, who quickly got to work making sure the tiny girl got everything she needed.

Facebook/Croydon Animal Samaritans

In no time, the hungry kitten grabbed onto her bottle and excitedly started drinking milk. “Once we got her latched on to the bottle, she couldn’t get enough of it,” Blamires told The Dodo. “[She] wakes every two hours on the dot wanting feeding, but quickly goes back to sleep after.”

The kitten, now named Spring, is thriving in care. If all goes well, she’ll be ready to continue her journey in a matter of months. “I will keep her [until] about 8 weeks old, when we will be ready to find a suitable forever home for her,” Blamires said.