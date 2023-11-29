Man Grabs Phone When He Spots A 'Very Shy' Mystery Animal

On a recent walk along the rocky shore of Queensland, Australia, Richard Conrad saw something that stopped him in his tracks. There was a bright-colored, multi-legged visitor patrolling the rocks nearby. Eager to get a picture, Conrad grabbed his phone and took a quick snapshot.

Since he’d taken the photo from a distance, Conrad cropped the image and zoomed in on his subject. Amused by the shoddy result, Conrad posted it in the Crap Wildlife Photography Facebook group, where group members soon saw it and were, well, confused.

“It's like a cross between a frog, a scorpion, and a lion fish,” one member wrote in the photo’s comment section. “With a duck riding on its back.”