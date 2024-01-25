Skinny Dog Fiercely Guards Cardboard Box Marked 'Eggs' On Side Of Road

Driving the usual stretch to work along a wooded road just outside Dickson, Tennessee, James Allen recently noticed something that made him hit the brakes. Standing by the side of the thoroughfare was a skinny tan dog, who seemed to be guarding a cardboard box.

“I travel that road almost every day and [the] box was not there yesterday,” Allen said to Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue as part of a Facebook post about the event. Walking over to investigate, Allen realized the box was full of five puppies. The older dog standing guard was surely their mother. Seemingly, someone had dumped them here and left them all alone. “Mom was looking up the road, as if to see whether her people were returning,” a representative from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue told The Dodo.

Concerned, Allen posted pictures of the pups to Facebook, hoping someone might be able to help. Soon, he connected with Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, where rescuers were eager to get the dogs indoors. “These babies and mom are now safe with us,” the rescue wrote in a Facebook post later that night.

In no time, the mom and her pups settled into life at the rescue, enjoying a warm bed and plenty of food. Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue staff were dismayed, but not necessarily surprised, that this little family had been fending for themselves. “Sadly, things like this occur far too frequently in this area,” the Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue representative said. “Regardless of the redundancy of these situations, it infuriates me and breaks my heart.”

