Man Comes To Accept The Fact That A Random Pigeon Is Living On His Head

In October 1969, something rather odd happened to Glynne Wood, a tax inspector from Stechford, England.

As Wood strolled down the street one day, a random pigeon flew in and landed on his head.

“It stayed there as he walked home,” the Birmingham Post Reporter stated at the time. “Nothing he could do would shift it.”

Amazingly, the bird remained with Wood for a week, mostly staying atop his head. And though he likely could have ridded himself of the clingy bird by some less-than-gentle means, Wood took a more humane approach to the feathered hanger-on. He let him stay.

In a recently resurfaced interview with the BBC, Wood describes the odd situation with remarkable grace and understanding: