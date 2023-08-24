Man Comes To Accept The Fact That A Random Pigeon Is Living On His Head
"I've learned to live with it."
In October 1969, something rather odd happened to Glynne Wood, a tax inspector from Stechford, England.
As Wood strolled down the street one day, a random pigeon flew in and landed on his head.
“It stayed there as he walked home,” the Birmingham Post Reporter stated at the time. “Nothing he could do would shift it.”
Amazingly, the bird remained with Wood for a week, mostly staying atop his head. And though he likely could have ridded himself of the clingy bird by some less-than-gentle means, Wood took a more humane approach to the feathered hanger-on. He let him stay.
In a recently resurfaced interview with the BBC, Wood describes the odd situation with remarkable grace and understanding:
"It's very friendly," Wood told the interviewer, adding: "It goes everywhere. Everywhere that I go, the pigeon goes, up the road, in the shop, greengrocers."
Though Wood’s time with the pigeon living on his head may have seemed indefinite, the situation eventually came to a happy conclusion.
After seeing news coverage about the incident, a local family came forward. They recognized the pigeon as their beloved pet, Charlie, whom they had raised since he was young.
“I saw a little boy who had a baby pigeon,” Irene Miotla, Charlie’s owner, recalled to the Birmingham Post Reporter. “He gave him to me to look after.”
Charlie was now back where he belonged.
Charlie, who was known to sit upon Miotla’s head, had reportedly gotten lost while on a walk prior to his encounter with Wood. Scared and alone, Charlie sought protection from a stranger — a risky endeavor that paid off in spades.
Even 50 years later, it’s clear he picked the perfect head.