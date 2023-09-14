Man Climbing Volcano Has Unforgettable Encounter With A 'Guardian Angel'

Earlier this summer, Alex Khachigian embarked on a hike up the Acatenango volcano in Guatemala. It was a chance to glimpse the awesome power of an active volcano firsthand. Yet, for Khachigian, perhaps the most memorable part of the trek was actually a friend he made along the way.

Not long after starting out on the trail, accompanied by a guide from Old Town Outfitters, Khachigian noticed a furry figure approaching from behind. It was a dog, seeming as though she was out for a casual stroll on her own. But this wasn’t just some random pup.

Khachigian came to learn that she was regarded as a “guardian angel” of sorts — a local dog known to lead hikers safely on their journey up the volcano. “The dog looked healthy,” Khachigian told The Dodo. “[She] hiked at least 5 hours up the volcano with us.” Khachigian put together a video about his adorable hiking companion:

The next morning, Khachigian said, the friendly dog made her way back down the volcano on her own — the return journey of a hike she’s taken countless times before. The Dodo reached out to guides from Old Town Outfitters to learn more about the dog, who is believed to live in a village nearby. She's known as Zorita, meaning “cute little fox.”