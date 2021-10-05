Man Bursts Into Tears As Cop Reunites Him With Missing Dog

For three agonizing days, this sweet pup named Arrow was missing from home. His owner, Gary, was devastated — fearing that his beloved dog might be lost forever. But then, in one beautiful moment, Gary’s broken heart was suddenly healed. And it showed.

Watsonville Police Department

According to the Watsonville Police Department in California, officers had been alerted that Arrow, an emotional support dog, was lost. Initial searches, however, turned up no sign of the pup. "However, a few days later, our officers identified a woman who had found Arrow and taken him home," the police department wrote. The case had been solved; Arrow was found safe and sound. But things weren't truly resolved until Gary and his dog were reunited. Here's that moment on video:

