Man Bursts Into Tears After Roommate Surprises Him With An Adorable Kitten

Sometimes, a furry little bundle of joy is all it takes to make a grown man cry. Just ask Peter Goicouria.

People who know Goicouria best have known that he’s a fan of cats, and that he’d been looking into adopting a black kitten in particular. So, when a friend of Goicouria's roommate found a litter of black kittens who needed a home, the roommate hatched a plan.

He picked out one of the kittens for Goicouria, and surprised him with her as an early birthday present.

And, as you’ll see, she was the greatest gift of all: