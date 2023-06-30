Man Braves Crashing Waves To Save A Hopelessly Trapped Sea Turtle

Living in Hawaii, TikTok user Cakiez has been fortunate to have up-close encounters with some of the ocean’s most iconic animals in the wild at sea. But one recent sighting began as anything but joyful.

While walking along the shoreline the other day, Cakiez and her companion noticed a flippered figure protruding from the rocks. It was a sea turtle who’d somehow become wedged within a crevasse — flapping in vain to free himself amid the crashing waves. “[He was] trying [his] hardest to swim out with each swell,” Cakiez wrote. It was heartbreaking to see the turtle struggle. But then, as Cakiez looked on, a hero stepped in the help. She captured video of what happened next:

