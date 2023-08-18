Mama Swan Honks With Joy When She's Reunited With Her Baby

When rescuers from The Waterfowl Sanctuary came across a baby swan who was having trouble breathing, they immediately took him in. He was struggling to keep up with his family and would have ended up being left behind.

“Once the bird got near, I could hear a gurgling from deep down as it breathed," the sanctuary wrote on Facebook. “It received a course of antibiotics along with some chest physio to try and loosen whatever was in his airways.”

After a week, the swan’s breathing started to return to normal, and after an additional week of observation, he was finally ready to be reunited with his family.