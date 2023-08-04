Mama Deer Finds A Way To Keep Her Kid Entertained On A Hot Summer's Day

With the start of the school year still a few weeks away for most children, parents all over are likely asking themselves the very same question: “How do I keep these kids entertained?” Faced with a similar dilemma, this mother deer found an answer.

The other day, TikTok user Lauri Ward witnessed an adorable scene underway in her backyard in Texas. There, safe in the distance, a doe stood supervising her young fawn as he splashed and played in a kiddie pool that Ward had left outside for her own children. Evidently, the mother deer had led her kid there to while away the hot summer’s day — and, perhaps, enjoy a much-needed moment of repose herself. “So precious,” Ward wrote. “I love living in the country.”