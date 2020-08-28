2 min read

Mom Bear Has Her Hands Full With The Naughtiest Little Cub

He just wants to play in the road 😂🐻

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 8/28/2020 at 5:01 PM

Every mom loves her babies — but that doesn't mean they don't test her patience, too.

Just ask this mama bear.

Facebook/Transylvania Travel Agency

A family was driving on a rural lane in Romania when they encountered an adorable sort of roadblock.

There, in the middle of the street, was a mother bear and her cub. The two appeared to be engaged in a relatable standoff between mother and child — the latter seeming to insist on playing in that no-no of a spot.

Fortunately, the drivers on the road knew to give them space for Mom to work things out.

As you’ll see, she certainly has her hands full with that furry toddler:

In the end, Mama won out.

She escorted her rambunctious cub safely out of harm's way.

Facebook/Transylvania Travel Agency

As this sweet sighting proves, mother bears are as caring — and as long-suffering — as those found anywhere.

And their kids, too, seem eager to put that to the test just about every chance they get.

 