2 min read Mom Bear Has Her Hands Full With The Naughtiest Little Cub He just wants to play in the road 😂🐻

Every mom loves her babies — but that doesn't mean they don't test her patience, too. Just ask this mama bear.

Facebook/Transylvania Travel Agency

A family was driving on a rural lane in Romania when they encountered an adorable sort of roadblock. There, in the middle of the street, was a mother bear and her cub. The two appeared to be engaged in a relatable standoff between mother and child — the latter seeming to insist on playing in that no-no of a spot. Fortunately, the drivers on the road knew to give them space for Mom to work things out.

As you’ll see, she certainly has her hands full with that furry toddler:

In the end, Mama won out. She escorted her rambunctious cub safely out of harm's way.

Facebook/Transylvania Travel Agency