Mom Bear Has Her Hands Full With The Naughtiest Little Cub
He just wants to play in the road 😂🐻
Every mom loves her babies — but that doesn't mean they don't test her patience, too.
Just ask this mama bear.
A family was driving on a rural lane in Romania when they encountered an adorable sort of roadblock.
There, in the middle of the street, was a mother bear and her cub. The two appeared to be engaged in a relatable standoff between mother and child — the latter seeming to insist on playing in that no-no of a spot.
Fortunately, the drivers on the road knew to give them space for Mom to work things out.
As you’ll see, she certainly has her hands full with that furry toddler:
In the end, Mama won out.
She escorted her rambunctious cub safely out of harm's way.
As this sweet sighting proves, mother bears are as caring — and as long-suffering — as those found anywhere.
And their kids, too, seem eager to put that to the test just about every chance they get.