Janitor Taking Out Trash Hears Cries Coming From Box Marked 'Free Clothes'

A maintenance worker in Pennsylvania was throwing away some trash when they suddenly heard tiny cries coming from somewhere in the dumpster. After looking around a little, they realized the cries were coming from a taped-up box marked “free clothes.”

They brought the box inside and opened it up — and found four orange and white kittens inside.

One of the kittens was bigger than the rest and appeared to be around 10 weeks old, while the other three were only around 5 weeks old. They clearly needed help as quickly as possible, so the worker called Noelle Blanchard of Noelle's Foster Kittens to the scene.

“I got the call and rushed right over to pick them up,” Blanchard told The Dodo. “They were starving and dehydrated, and also full of fleas, but [they’re] doing a lot better now. We gave them lots of kitten milk, wet food and a flea bath.”

Since the kittens were found in a McDonald's box, Blanchard named them Cheeseburger, French Fry, McNugget and Happy Meal.

No one has any idea who could have abandoned the poor kittens that way, but they’re incredibly lucky to have been found when they were. They kept crying for help and never gave up, and now they’re safe and sound.

