Nice Mailman Delivers Joy Each Morning To Cat Who's His Biggest Fan

Along with the assortment of letters, bills and packages he typically drops off each day along his route, this particular postal worker delivers something far more warmly received. He delivers joy to a handsome cat named Zeppelin.

Marisa Jaffe

About a year ago, Zeppelin came to discover a recurring event at home. Every morning, around the same time, a man dressed in blue would arrive outside the front door and slip mail through the mail slot — papery playthings Zeppelin grew fond of pawing at. The mailman, realizing Zeppelin had made a game of his daily deliveries, began making that moment all the more fun for him. And from there, an adorable friendship blossomed.

Marisa Jaffe

“Zeppelin waits by the window, and when he sees the mailman coming down the street, he gets so excited and runs to the door!” Marisa Jaffe, Zeppelin’s owner, told The Dodo. “Highlight of his morning, for sure!” Here’s video of Zeppelin and the mailman in action:

When the mailman arrives with his deliveries, artfully placed with Zeppelin in mind, the cat gets a big, happy boost. "Zeppelin is as feisty and playful as he seems," Jaffe said.

Marisa Jaffe