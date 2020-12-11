3 min read 'Magical' Video Shows Tapir Mom And Baby Casually Jogging Underwater "This is the most incredible scene I've ever captured."

With a strong set of legs and four hearty hooves, tapirs of South America are perfectly equipped for life on dry land. But there's yet another place their ability to get around really shines.

Recently, photographer Fernando Maydana was diving in the crystal clear waters of Rio da Prata, a river in Brazil, when he happened upon a scene he'd never before managed to capture on film. Though he'd grown quite accustomed to seeing tapirs in the region, both on dry land and in the water, what he saw this day was something extra special. While his camera rolled, a mother tapir with her baby in tow entered the water — and began to jog effortlessly along the river bottom. "This is the most incredible scene I've ever captured," Maydana wrote, later describing the moment as "magical."