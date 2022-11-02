Lynx Makes Rare Appearance On A Stroll With Her Fierce Little Kittens

The other day, Sam Griffiths and his girlfriend were driving down a rural stretch of road in Newfoundland, Canada, when something in the distance caught their eyes. There, a ways ahead of them, a group of lynx were crossing the road. Griffiths and girlfriend got just a quick peek of the cats before they disappeared into the nearby brush. But this was only the beginning.

Danielle Tilley

Griffiths decided to pull over, hoping for a better look at the majestic wild cats. Not long after, one emerged from the woods just off the road — with her four adorable kittens in tow. The furry family were out for a stroll in plain sight of Griffiths and girlfriend, offering them an extraordinary glimpse of one of nature’s most elusive species. They were stunned. “I’ve spent my whole life in the woods and have only seen two or three lynx before, all of them alone,” Griffiths told The Dodo. “I was shocked to see them all together because I knew how rare it was.” Here’s video of that moment:

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Orphaned Deer Runs Back To The Wild With Her Best Friend