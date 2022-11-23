Lucky Cat Falls From Building Straight Into A Hero's Loving Arms

The other day, Özgür Anlı was sitting down at a cafe in Turkey, enjoying a cup of tea with a friend, when something caught his eye.

Across the street, in the apartment building where Anlı's sister lives, he spotted her cat in a desperate predicament. His sister's cat, named Latte, had somehow managed to slip out of an open window 50 feet up and was now gripping the edge for dear life.

Without hesitation, Anlı leapt into action.

“I immediately went under the window,” Anlı told The Dodo. “I felt the cat would fall at that moment.”

And as surveillance footage shows, Anlı was right: