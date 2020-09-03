4 min read Loyal Dog Waits By The Door For Her Dad To Get Back From The Hospital “She is the true definition of a dog.”

When Katie Snyder sent her dog Leia to live with her dad in April, it was only supposed to be temporary.



Leia loves having Snyder’s parents all to herself and not being bugged by her two dog siblings. But you wouldn’t necessarily know it from her behavior.

Katie Snyder

“Leia is not your typical cuddly dog,” Snyder told The Dodo. “She’s very independent and laid-back.”



“Leia loves all of her humans in her own way,” she added. “Whether it be by laying near you during movie night or sitting outside of the bathroom door waiting for you to finish.”



Snyder could see Leia was enjoying her vacation, but she had no idea how deep the dog’s bond had become with her dad until their relationship was put to the test.

Katie Snyder

Snyder’s parents were out celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary when her dad unexpectedly had some secondary complications from cancer. He had to stay the night in the hospital, and Snyder’s mom was unable to join him due to COVID-19.



When Snyder’s mom returned home alone, it was clear she wasn’t the only one distressed. Leia stood vigil by the front door with her head bowed, waiting patiently for her dad to come home.

Katie Snyder

Snyder’s mom snapped a photo of the heartbroken dog and texted it to her daughter: “When she sent me that picture, I immediately burst into tears. It absolutely killed me,” Snyder said. “I was able to see how much [Leia] truly loved my dad and that she was missing him.”

Katie Snyder

When Snyder’s dad returned home the next day, he and Leia were thrilled to be back together.



After seeing how much her dad’s absence affected her dog, Snyder is making Leia’s living arrangement permanent.

Katie Snyder