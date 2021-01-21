3 min read Loyal Dog Stands Outside Hospital For Days Waiting For His Dad "Even if we take him home, he runs away and comes here, waiting for my father."

For the past week, a dog named Boncuk has been Medical Park Trabzon Karadeniz Hospital’s most frequent visitor. The little white dog arrives every morning at 9 a.m. and waits just outside the Turkish hospital’s sliding glass doors until evening.

Hospital staff first met the devoted dog when he followed the ambulance that brought his dad, Cemal Şentürk, in for treatment. Şentürk's relatives took Boncuk home with them, but the dog refuses to stay away from his dad for more than a few hours. "Even if we take him home, he runs away and comes here, waiting for my father," Aynur Egeli, Şentürk’s daughter, told Turkish news outlet DHA.

The dog never bothers anyone — he just waits patiently by the door, watching for signs of his owner. Boncuk's loyalty has won over the hospital staff, who make special trips outside to feed and visit with Boncuk, keeping his spirits up. The hospital even orchestrated a reunion for Şentürk and his pup, allowing the dog to sit by Şentürk’s hospital bed and get pets from his dad. When Boncuk saw his dad again, he became a completely different dog — smiling and wagging his tail for the first time in days.