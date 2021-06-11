2 min read Loyal Dog Runs To Follow Ambulance Taking His Owner To The Hospital He refused to leave her side ❤️

A faithful dog from Turkey is touching hearts around the globe — and it's easy to see why. When his owner needed help, he did everything he could to never leave her side.

According to news agency TRT Haber, the dog's owner recently fell ill and required an ambulance to transport her to the hospital in the city of Büyükada. Fortunately, she was still able to step into the vehicle under her own power. Her dog, however, apparently wasn't allowed inside. But that didn't deter him. As footage of the incident shows, when the ambulance pulled away, the loyal pet followed — running alongside the vehicle until it reached the hospital.

Once at the hospital, the dog was welcomed inside and watched over by hospital staff while his owner received treatment, with all present no doubt touched by his commitment to stay near to her in her time of need. Details are slim regarding the woman's condition, or how long the dog had to wait before they were reunited — but the pup's gesture of loyalty and love that day requires no explanation.