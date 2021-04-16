3 min read This Tiny Animal Looks Like A Hedgehog And A Bee Had A Baby OMG 😍

In the rainforests of Madagascar, an unusual little animal can be spotted snuffling among the leaves. With her round body and long snout, she looks like a cross between a shrew and a hedgehog. But her bumblebee-like stripes make her hard to miss.

Ryan M. Bolton/Shutterstock.com

Lowland streaked tenrecs may look adorable, but they’re covered with spiky hairs all over their bodies. Since this brave little animal can’t curl up in a prickly ball to protect herself, she uses her spines as self-defense. When faced with a predator, the little animal arranges her crown of yellow barbed spines into a mohawk hairstyle on her neck and head and launches herself headfirst. Her quills can detach like a porcupine's and grow back quickly for the next time she needs them.

Artush/Shutterstock.com

The tenrecs’ spines also help them communicate. Like crickets or grasshoppers, tenrecs talk to members of their family groups using a process called stridulation. By rubbing together special spines on their backs, they make high-pitched vibrations that only other tenrecs can hear. This mouse-sized animal is the only mammal known to make sound this way.

During the rainy season, tenrecs begin their search for a partner and court each other with a sniffing ritual. They can have up to 11 babies each year, and both mother and father stay around to care for the young. The babies grow quickly, leaving the burrow a week after birth and maturing in a little over a month. Though the lowland streaked tenrec is not lowland streaked tenrec is not endangered , they're at risk due to habitat loss. Most people don't even know they exist — but with their cool hairstyle and unique language, these tiny animals are gaining new fans every day.