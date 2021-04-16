This Tiny Animal Looks Like A Hedgehog And A Bee Had A Baby
In the rainforests of Madagascar, an unusual little animal can be spotted snuffling among the leaves.
With her round body and long snout, she looks like a cross between a shrew and a hedgehog. But her bumblebee-like stripes make her hard to miss.
Lowland streaked tenrecs may look adorable, but they’re covered with spiky hairs all over their bodies. Since this brave little animal can’t curl up in a prickly ball to protect herself, she uses her spines as self-defense. When faced with a predator, the little animal arranges her crown of yellow barbed spines into a mohawk hairstyle on her neck and head and launches herself headfirst. Her quills can detach like a porcupine's and grow back quickly for the next time she needs them.
The tenrecs’ spines also help them communicate.
Like crickets or grasshoppers, tenrecs talk to members of their family groups using a process called stridulation. By rubbing together special spines on their backs, they make high-pitched vibrations that only other tenrecs can hear. This mouse-sized animal is the only mammal known to make sound this way.
During the rainy season, tenrecs begin their search for a partner and court each other with a sniffing ritual. They can have up to 11 babies each year, and both mother and father stay around to care for the young. The babies grow quickly, leaving the burrow a week after birth and maturing in a little over a month.Though the lowland streaked tenrec is not endangered, they're at risk due to habitat loss. Most people don't even know they exist — but with their cool hairstyle and unique language, these tiny animals are gaining new fans every day.