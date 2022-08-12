Loving Little Lamb Demands Kisses From Her Rescuer Every Day

Meet Opal — a sweet lamb who was mistaken for a frost-covered rock when rescuers first found her. But with a little love and patience, Opal stopped merely surviving and began thriving. Now, Opal has an adorable way of thanking everyone who helped to save her.

“When Opal arrived, she was critical and very weak,” Kelly Dinham, coordinator for Edgar’s Mission, told The Dodo. “And, like all babies, feeling the comforting embrace both calmed and protected her. You could feel her melt into your arms as she gave a little sigh letting the tension out of her body.” After a full vet check, they determined little Opal’s growth had stunted. She wasn’t a baby but an adult sheep who hadn’t known human kindness. And it would take time for her to trust the people caring for her.

“Unlike all the other little lambs who would swarm to our feet … little Opal did not,” Dinham said. “Her fear had overtaken her, and she would pitifully try and flee as best she could. Often falling over in her still weakened state. This almost broke our hearts.” But her rescuers didn’t give up, and Opal now understands how much everyone loves her.

After learning to trust her caregivers, Opal now showers them in the sweetest snuggles and kisses. “[Founder of the rescue, Pam Ahern,] would nestle little Opal to her chest,” Dinham said. “She would tell her how special and brave she was, and that she had stolen all of our hearts. Little Opal loves hearing such soothing tones and blissfully closes her eyes whilst her sweet mouth seeks out the source of those words. And yes, it melts the hearts of all who witness this bond.” Watch Opal giving kisses to a rescuer here:

Opal’s come a long way in her recovery as she continues living her best life at the sanctuary. The sweet little lamb now knows nothing but kindness, comfort and love — just as she deserves.