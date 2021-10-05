Lovestruck Dog Gets Caught Crushing Hard On The Pup Next Door
Busted 😍
This sweet dog named Phoenix knows what she likes — and what she likes is the pup next door.
The other day, Phoenix’s owner captured some undeniable proof of that.
In an adorable video posted to TikTok, the lovestruck dog is seen happily peering through a small hole in her backyard fence. But what could it be that has the dog so enamored? The answer is soon made clear:
Turns out, Phoenix was looking at Bentley, the fluffy white dog who lives next door.
And sometimes they have playdates:
Fortunately, Phoenix and Bentley's owners have apparently caught on to their infatuation — ensuring that the love they share between them isn't always from afar.