Helpful Dog Can't Wait To Wake His Favorite Humans Every Morning

Louie can’t wait for each morning to come. The 8-month-old mini Australian shepherd has an important job to do — waking his favorite boys for school — and he enjoys doing it. And, if you ask his parents, the morning rush is a little less chaotic and a lot more exciting thanks to Louie’s help.

Chadd Morabito

“The routine began about two months ago,” Chadd Morabito, Louie’s dad, told The Dodo. “My boys, ages 3 and 5, have a sound machine timer, and when it goes off it means it’s time to start waking up — but they don’t pay attention to it.” Louie, however, does pay attention and caught on quickly to the sound meaning wake-up time. “Now every morning [he] will run to their door the second their sound machine goes off to give kisses and say good morning,” Morabito said.

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Woman Tries Every Day For A Month To Rescue This Dog

Chadd Morabito

“Jude, on the top bunk, does not care for it too much,” Morabito added. “But Dylan, my youngest on the bottom, absolutely loves it and looks forward to it!” Louie’s big brother, Bear, doesn't take part in the early morning festivities, but tags along for support. Watch Louie waking his favorite kids here:

As the unofficial alarm, Louie takes his job very seriously. But Louie has other quirks aside from waking his favorite humans. Getting attention is his specialty.

Chadd Morabito

“If you have your phone open, he will squeeze between you and your screen to give kisses,” Morabito said. “He will bark at you if you don’t say hi to him constantly. My wife and I are interrupted quite frequently during conversation to say hello to him.” The spunky shepherd also loves jumping on the trampoline with the kids and being held like a baby, but Morabito doesn’t mind those quirks.