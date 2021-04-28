4 min read Lost Little Puffin Shows Up Miles Away From Any Ocean He's so adorable 💓🥺

A quiet morning on a country lane quickly turned into a bizarre sight when a man spotted a puffin running around — miles from the ocean and clearly very lost and confused. The man knew that the puffin shouldn’t be there, so he carefully caught him and placed him in a box, brought him home and then contacted the RSPCA for help.

“It seems as though the puffin got lost and ended up landing inland, around three miles from the coast, and couldn’t then get airborne again,” Shane Lynn, an animal rescue officer with the RSPCA, said in a press release. “I was so excited when the call came in as I’ve never been out to a puffin before. But I was also worried about the little chap as I knew he shouldn’t be that far inland.”

Lynn went out to collect the little puffin, who definitely looked a bit sad to be so far away from the ocean. After taking him to the vet to get checked out and feeding him a well-earned snack, it was determined that he was totally fine, and had somehow just gotten himself a little bit turned around. “Thankfully, he wasn’t injured and we believe he simply got confused and ended up landing in the wrong spot,” Lynn said.

Once he was given the all clear, Lynn took the little puffin back down to the shore to release him — and as soon as he saw the ocean again, he instantly seemed to relax. He’d gotten lost, but some kind people had helped him find his way again, and he was so thrilled to finally be back home.

“He hopped down onto the sand and then flew off across the sea and into the distance,” Lynn said. “It was breathtaking to watch; there really is no better feeling than returning a wild animal back into the wild where they belong.”