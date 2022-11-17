Lost Dog Strolls Into Police Station To Report Herself Missing

Recently, after this sweet dog named Rosie somehow ended up getting lost near her home in England, she picked the perfect place to go for help.

She simply strolled into a local police station to report (in her own way) her own disappearance.

“[You] can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner,” the Leicestershire Police wrote. “Good dog!”

Here’s footage of Rosie in action: