Lost Dog Strolls Into Police Station To Report Herself Missing

She solved her own case.

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 11/17/2022 at 11:14 AM

Recently, after this sweet dog named Rosie somehow ended up getting lost near her home in England, she picked the perfect place to go for help.

She simply strolled into a local police station to report (in her own way) her own disappearance.

“[You] can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner,” the Leicestershire Police wrote. “Good dog!”

Here’s footage of Rosie in action:

It’s unclear how long Rosie had been lost, but after making her presence known to authorities, it was only a matter of time before things were set right.

“Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss,” police wrote. “Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well.”

Rosie’s own cleverness had made their job easy — though she was pretty tuckered out after the little drama finished unfolding.

Rosie's problem-solving skills have earned her plenty of praise from people online — all well deserved, of course. But the police themselves perhaps put it best.

"What a lovely, clever dog," they wrote.

