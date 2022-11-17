Lost Dog Strolls Into Police Station To Report Herself Missing
She solved her own case.
Recently, after this sweet dog named Rosie somehow ended up getting lost near her home in England, she picked the perfect place to go for help.
She simply strolled into a local police station to report (in her own way) her own disappearance.
“[You] can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner,” the Leicestershire Police wrote. “Good dog!”
Here’s footage of Rosie in action:
It’s unclear how long Rosie had been lost, but after making her presence known to authorities, it was only a matter of time before things were set right.
“Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss,” police wrote. “Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well.”
Rosie’s own cleverness had made their job easy — though she was pretty tuckered out after the little drama finished unfolding.
Rosie's problem-solving skills have earned her plenty of praise from people online — all well deserved, of course. But the police themselves perhaps put it best.
"What a lovely, clever dog," they wrote.