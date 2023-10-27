Lost Dog Stops Every Car In Traffic Begging To Be Rescued

The other day, a driver commuting through Miami, Florida, stopped suddenly after seeing someone weave through traffic. As they came to a halt, they realized that the figure was a lone dog — and she was stopping every car, begging for help. The dog walked from car to car, hoping that someone would pull over for her. Sadly, every single vehicle drove off without giving her a second glance. “We don’t know how long she was out there waiting to be rescued,” Rosa Fond, founder of Humans and Animals United (HAU), told The Dodo. “A defenseless dog who can’t speak our language asking for help the only way she knew how: just by going up to cars.”

Humans and Animals United

Without skipping a beat, the commuter pulled over and lured the dog to safety. They took the pup, later named Olivia, to Miami-Dade Animal Services, and that’s where Fond heard about her. “When I saw her video, I just cried and immediately spoke with our team to arrange to help Olivia,” Fond said.

Humans and Animals United

Moments later, one of HAU’s rescue representatives strolled through Miami-Dade Animal Services’ door to officially meet Olivia. They sent a photo of the sweet but broken girl to Fond. “She was sad with her little tongue sticking out, probably waiting for the family that would never come to look for her,” Fond said. “It shattered me to see her that way.”

Humans and Animals United

HUA swiftly scooped Olivia up and matched her with a loving foster family. When she was finally in a warm home, the little one started to come out of her shell. “She definitely has a special, princess-like personality,” Fond said.

Humans and Animals United

When she’s not watching TV on the couch like a human or playing with her foster siblings, Olivia can usually be found — or heard — talking back to her humans. “Olivia is a talker!” Fond said. “This girl will talk you into giving her anything she wants. She will look at you and melt your heart while talking to you to help you understand what she needs.” It’s only been a few weeks since Olivia was found roaming around a busy Miami street, stopping cars to beg for help. But for the sweet pup who now spends every day in a loving home, it feels like a lifetime ago.

Humans and Animals United

Olivia’s still on the hunt for the perfect forever family, which Fond hopes to find soon. Until then, the dedicated rescuer is comforted knowing this sweet pup is finally safe and sound. “Olivia will never know what it's like to be unwanted or beg for anyone to help her again,” Fond said. “She is a special girl who had angels watching over her. She now has an entire rescue family watching over her, too.”