3 min read Lost Dog Goes To His Vet's Office To Ask For Help Getting Back Home Such a smart pup 😍

The other day, this little black puppy in Thailand ended up in a very scary predicament. Somehow, he’d become separated from his owner, and was lost and alone in the big, wide world. But rather than wait around in hopes of being found, this clever pup sought help out himself.

Putahracsa Veterinary Clinic

It’s unclear how long the dog was missing, or how far his desperate wanderings took him. What is clear, however, is that he wasn’t able to make his way home on his own. But he did find the next best thing — and the key to his rescue. The dog managed to track down his doctor’s office, the Putahracsa Veterinary Clinic, where he'd been vaccinated months earlier.

Surveillance video captured the dog arriving to the vet clinic, waiting patiently out front until being noticed by staff inside:

Sure enough, the pup had picked the perfect place to get the help he needed. Fortunately, staff at the clinic immediately recognized the dog as one of their patients — and then called his worried owner to let her know he'd been found.

Putahracsa Veterinary Clinic