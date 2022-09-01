Lost Bunny Runs Into Woman's Backyard Pleading For Help

When Morgan Atha installed a security camera to keep an eye on her property, she never dreamed that it might end up helping an animal in need. But when she recently reviewed the footage, she spotted a little white bunny running in circles, as if looking for his loved ones. Atha didn’t immediately know where he’d come from, but she knew she had to help.

Morgan Atha

“We were in our garage and my husband turned around and said, ‘There’s a white bunny in our yard,’” Atha told The Dodo. “We looked back on our cameras and saw he came from behind our house in the woods. We’ve never had a rabbit show up in our yard before.” Despite living in an area with plenty of room to roam, Atha hadn’t seen anything like this before. The bunny appeared to be a domesticated pet rabbit, not one who lived in the woods. “I grabbed my dog’s crate and it took me, my husband and neighbor about 10 minutes to lure [the rabbit] in,” Atha said. “That’s when we realized how calm and gentle he was.” You can watch the camera footage here:

Dodo Shows Odd Couples Dog Is So Gentle And Patient With Her Foster Kittens

Atha didn’t know much about caring for rabbits, but with a few quick internet searches, she knew what to do to make the tired and hungry bunny comfortable. “We went to tractor supply that same night and got him hay and rabbit pellets,” Atha said. “We’re not sure how old he is, but he looked young.”

Morgan Atha

The bunny, whom she temporarily named Peter, had a friendly nature, which led Atha to think he’d gotten separated from his family somehow. “We posted a picture of him on my Facebook page that same day, and shared it to local lost pet pages asking if anyone was missing him,” Atha said. “I also went through the neighborhood, which leads to the back of the woods he came from.”

Morgan Atha