Longtime Shelter Dog Gets An Unexpected Note While Searching For A Family

This is Snoopy — a doe-eyed senior dog who dreams of having a forever home. As a shelter dog, Snoopy spent almost two years stealing the hearts of volunteers at Benton-Franklin Humane Society (BFHS). Sadly, Snoopy’s still on the hunt for a forever home, and no one can understand why. Snoopy was one of many pups at BFHS, but his unique circumstances instantly made him stand out. In addition to being a senior dog, Snoopy was suffering from Cushing's disease. This made him extra special to BFHS’s volunteers, but potential families didn’t agree. “This gives him problems with his hearing and his vision,” BFHS volunteer Julie Saraceno wrote in an Instagram Reel. “He’s also a senior dog. Because of these things, he’s getting overlooked.”

Volunteers like Saraceno, who’d fallen head over heels for Snoopy, hoped to see him go to a loving foster or adoptive home soon after his arrival. Days passed, and his shelter mates departed, but Snoopy stayed behind. Soon, Snoopy reached his 600th day at the shelter. Saraceno and fellow volunteers were heartbroken that the old, sweet pup was still there after so much time. Snoopy was sad, too, but mostly he loved being around his BFHS friends. “Even though Snoopy has been a shelter dog for over 600+ days, he still finds a way to smile about the little things,” Saraceno wrote in an Instagram post. “He loves being outside and soaking up the sun, wandering around the play yard and sniffing ... the grass.”

Soon, Snoopy’s infectious spirit spread to BFHS’s social media followers. Some sent in applications for the pup, while others sent gifts. From plushies to blankets, Snoopy enjoyed every last one of his gifts. But, one day, he received something extra special that money couldn’t buy. One of Saraceno’s social media followers, an 11-year-old dog lover named Emmy, sent Snoopy a handwritten letter. “Dear Snoopy, I’m wishing you [the] best of luck finding a home,” the note read. “I see you on Instagram, and every post makes me so sad because you deserve a loving home. [You’re] so lucky to be at such a great shelter, though. Remember that [disability] does not mean disposed [of]. Just looking at your face tells me [you’re] a kind soul. Again, I’m wishing you the best for the rest of your life. I wish I could adopt you myself, but I’m [an] eleven-year-old. [You’re] such a handsome boy, and I hope you like the stuffy and treats. Sending hugs, Emmy.”

The letter, along with all the other generous donations he received, made Snoopy feel incredibly loved. But, still, his age and medical needs required a specific kind of home — and no one met the criteria. After over 660 days at the shelter, a local foster-based rescue, Forgotten Dogs Rescue, reached out to Snoopy’s team with an exciting offer: They’d find a loving foster home for Snoopy while continuing his search for a forever home. For the first time in years, Snoopy would finally get the chance to sleep on a couch instead of in a kennel. Snoopy’s friends at BFHS were overjoyed to know that he was finally getting a much-needed change of environment — one better suited for his needs — but the goodbye was bittersweet. When it was time to leave, all of Snoopy’s friends gathered at the door to give him one last hug.

It’s been a few days since Snoopy’s title changed from shelter dog to foster dog, and he’s adjusting perfectly. “Snoopy is loving being in a foster home,” Saraceno wrote in an Instagram post. “He’s making himself right at home. And he’s catching up on sleep.” His friends at BFHS and Forgotten Dog Rescue can’t wait for Snoopy to land his forever home. Until then, they’re comforted knowing that he’s living an amazing life and that the best is yet to come.