Lonely Stray Dog Curls Up On Stranger’s Porch To Keep Warm During Winter

As winter settled into St. Louis, Missouri, last December, residents began spending more time inside, away from the cold. But on one particularly frigid day, a sweet stray pup with nowhere to go didn't have that option. To escape the freezing pavement, the lonely dog decided a stranger's doormat would be as good a bed as he could find. “He was curled up in a tight ball on someone’s porch, hiding from the wind,” Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) wrote on Facebook.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Luckily, a Good Samaritan contacted SRSL as soon as they spotted him, and the rescue team responded to the call immediately. The experienced rescuers could tell that the dog, whom they later named Gasper, was easygoing right away. They were able to slip a leash over his head and coax him off the porch with no issue.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

But it wasn’t until they reached the shelter that they realized just how sweet he was. “When we got him back to Stray Rescue, we discovered this very nice old man craves affection," SRSL wrote.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

After a thorough medical exam, SRSL’s veterinary team determined that Gasper was around 8 years old. He was visibly tired from living outside, but overall, Gasper was incredibly grateful to be alive. “Anytime we go spend time with this sweet guy, he does a big stretch and gets off his bed,” SRSL wrote. “As we begin petting him, he slowly sinks to the floor. Then, he closes his eyes and just melts into the massage.”

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

After a few days of kisses and massages, Gasper began to perk up again. It wasn’t long before the senior boy’s puppy spirit started to show. “He really enjoys when you make kissy noises, and giant tennis balls are … the coolest thing he’s ever seen!” SRSL wrote. “He’s a leaner, too. He loves to lean into you when you give him pets.”

It’s been a few weeks since SRSL rescued Gasper, and they’re still searching for a loving family to take him in. Sadly, Gasper has multiple skin tumors across his body, so the shelter is looking for a hospice foster or adoptive home. But SRSL believes that with the right family, Gasper could still have time to enjoy. “[H]e is considered a hospice foster, but he’s not on a time clock,” SRSL wrote. “He could have years left. He’s doing really well now that he’s safe and healthy, and we imagine he’ll continue to improve in a loving, [easygoing] home!”

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Gasper hasn’t found his perfect match yet, but his friends at SRSL know they’re out there. They can’t wait to see Gasper in the home he deserves. Until then, they’ll keep soaking up all the love the resilient boy has to give. “[H]e’s absolutely adorable!” SRSL wrote on Facebook.