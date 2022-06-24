Lonely Shelter Cat Spends Months Waving At Everyone Who Walks By

More than anything, Vali wanted to be noticed. But stuck among so many other adorable cats at the Community Cat Club, the 10-year-old tuxedo didn’t get so much as a second look from potential adopters. So she started waving to everyone who passed by her kennel.

Facebook/Community Cat Club

Vali arrived at the New Jersey shelter after her former caretaker passed away. The senior girl, known for her chirping meow and her tendency to tap people when she wants more pets, was determined to find someone who would help her start a new chapter. She needed everyone to know that she wanted love. “She always [wanted] to be with you and cuddle,” a representative from the Community Cat Club told The Dodo.

Community Cat Club

She spent some time at a foster home, but, perhaps knowing in her heart that it wasn’t permanent, she was a bit disinterested. She needed to get back to the shelter, where she could find her new family.

After six months in the Community Cat Club’s care, Vali had been waving for a long time. With the help of a shelter Facebook post, she was waving at people not just in New Jersey, but across the country and the globe as well. “Her little video reached so many people,” the Community Cat Club wrote in a post. After trying to connect through the glass with anyone passing, Vali finally found the right person. Someone saw Vali in the Facebook post and, struck by the cat’s adorable determination, decided to set up an adoption meeting right away. It was an instant connection.



Community Cat Club

“[Her] new mom … met her today in person and knew it was meant to be,” the Community Cat Club wrote in a post. Now Vali doesn’t have to wave and wave — she found a place where she’ll get all the love she needs no matter what.