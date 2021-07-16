Lonely Puppy Gets The Sweetest Welcome From All The Rescues At The Shelter

Recently, this little puppy named Osito found himself without a friend in the world. His family had decided they didn’t want him anymore.

Learning of Osito’s situation, Felicia Quispe Arana decided to take him in. Arana runs Colitas Sin Techo, a shelter for homeless dogs in Cusco, Peru. At first, she wasn’t sure how Osito would be received by the other residents.

“There are no puppies at our shelter. All the dogs are big and most of them are adults,” Arana told The Dodo. “I didn't know how they’d react to Osito when they met him.”

The puppy, who’d been nervous at first in the new place, couldn’t have been greeted more sweetly — and that made all the difference.