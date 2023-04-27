Lonely Pittie Who’s Spent 3 Years At Shelter Finds Comfort In Unlikely Piece Of Trash

Meet Zeus — a friendly pittie who’s spent over three years at the Spartanburg Humane Society waiting for the right person to come along. Without a family to call his own, the overlooked dog often finds comfort playing with his favorite things in the world: empty milk cartons. “Most dogs love squeaky toys,” Kaki Taylor, a Spartanburg Humane Society volunteer, told The Dodo. “But his thing is milk cartons.”

Kaki Taylor

Over the years, Zeus has become a staff favorite at the humane society. Volunteers delight in hanging with Zeus and taking him on his favorite outing — a windows-down car ride to Starbucks for a pup cup. The longtime shelter resident has made such an impression that Taylor often thinks of him at home, especially when she’s buying milk. “I’ve started drinking more milk lately just so I have extra milk cartons to bring to the shelter,” Taylor said.

Kaki Taylor

Everyone at the humane society knows that Zeus would make an amazing pet. Zeus tends to be a bit shy around new people, and first impressions have often held him back. The nervous pup just needs to learn that he can trust you. After that, he’s all love.

“He's such a sweet boy, just scared of new people,” Taylor said. “He knows something good is coming his way.”

Spartanburg Humane Society

Zeus is looking for a home where he’s the only pet, and would especially love to live with an active adult or older teen. The quirky pup is ready for a life of love and can’t wait to go to his new home — as long as he can bring his milk cartons. “He needs a life outside the shelter,” Taylor said. “He's lived in a kennel long enough.”