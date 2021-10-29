Little 'Werewolf' Dog Has A Smile That's Perfect For Halloween

If you don’t believe in werewolves, you probably haven’t met Darla yet. All she has to do is smile to transform from an adorable, scruffy dog to a terrifying, wolf-like creature ready for Halloween — and Darla smiles a lot.

Ashley Lamping-Conard

“She makes that face whenever she wants you to throw or give her her Lamb Chop toy,” Ashley Lamping-Conard, Darla’s mom, told The Dodo. “She’s addicted to fetching them.” The little werewolf turns heads on the street, but there's no reason to be afraid of her. “She’s pretty timid when she meets someone new,” Conard said. “She’s also only 5 pounds, so she’s not too intimidating.”

Ashley Lamping-Conard

Darla was found wandering the streets of Texas after Hurricane Harvey and wound up in a shelter. Conard’s aunt, who volunteers for a humane society, posted a photo of the unique dog on Facebook. “My husband and I fell in love immediately ... we’d never seen a dog like her,” Conard said. “We reached out to my aunt to set up a time to go meet her, and she was just the sweetest little girl.”

Ashley Lamping-Conard

Luckily, Darla’s hilariously vicious looks do not match her personality. “Darla is super playful,” Conard said. “If there’s a toy around, she will make you play fetch with her for hours.” Darla has been obsessed with Lamb Chop toys ever since stealing one from her Chihuahua brother. When her parents noticed just how much she loved the toy, they started getting her a themed Lamb Chop for every holiday throughout the year. And now the little dog has quite a collection.

Ashley Lamping-Conard

The only time Darla's not showing off her smile she is going to her parents for comfort. “She’s a huge snuggler,” Conard said. “If she’s not playing with her lambs, she’s trying to find the comfiest spot to cuddle up in — which is usually very close to my face.”

Ashley Lamping-Conard