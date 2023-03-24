Little Pony Poses For Selfies After Leading Cops On 'Low-Speed Pursuit'

What this little pony named Ginuwine lacks in stature he more than makes up for with his impressive powers of elusiveness. Go ahead — just try to catch him.

The other evening, officers from Alabama's Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to a neighborhood after the tiny equine was seen out and about there all on his own. Where exactly he’d come from wasn’t clear, but for his own safety, he needed to be rounded up. That, however, would be easier said than done.

Despite having adorably short legs atop some teensy-tiny hooves, the little pony proved surprisingly difficult to catch. Still images from the officer’s body cameras show the pony engaging them in a game of cat and mouse.

“Three officers engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit, following Ginuwine up and down driveways and through people's back yards for nearly two hours,” the police department wrote.

The officers reportedly tried luring Ginuwine close with promises of treats, but that didn’t work. Eventually, the pony pursuit drew to a close, however — all thanks to Ginuwine himself.

“He eventually allowed himself to be caught, and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies,” police said.

Ginuwine had been apprehended — but the mystery surrounding his origins still remains. Where did this little pony come from? Police are investigating. In the meantime, Ginuwine's being held in custody, soaking up the grass and sun.

