Little Girl Who Had To Give Up Her Cat Sees Him On Petfinder 5 Years Later

For the first five or so years of Sienna’s life, her family had a cat named Felix, whom she loved more than anything. He watched over her when she was a baby and played with her as she grew. Unfortunately, the family had to make the heartbreaking decision to give him up after Sienna’s younger brother was born with significant health issues. It was awful saying goodbye, but Sienna and her family knew Felix would have a wonderful life with another family.

Fast forward five years, when Sienna was browsing Petfinder with the help of her grandma, Denise Whitlock. Whitlock and her husband have had many rescue cats over the years, and since Sienna was unable to have any in her own home, her grandma agreed to let her adopt a kitten she could play with whenever she came to visit.

As Sienna browsed through pictures of kittens, she suddenly noticed an orange cat who looked familiar. “Wait a minute, is that the cat we had when I was younger?!? It's FELIX,” Sienna said, relayed to The Dodo by Whitlock.

The pair had been searching for kittens specifically and had no idea how Felix had ended up in the search results, but could only assume it was meant to be. It turns out that the person who had adopted Felix could no longer care for him and returned him to Golden Oldies Cat Rescue, who vowed to help find him his next forever home. They never dreamed they might be able to reunite Felix with the family who never wanted to give him up in the first place.

As soon as Whitlock saw that Felix was looking for a home, she knew she had to adopt him, and Sienna was absolutely over the moon. “Sienna’s eyes filled with tears as she understood and said, ‘I want my Felix back,’” Whitlock said.

The family immediately contacted Golden Oldies Cat Rescue and made arrangements to collect Felix from his foster mom, who couldn’t have been more excited by the incredible turn of events. “It was my special pleasure to foster Felix twice for Golden Oldies Cat Rescue AND to meet Sienna and her family twice,” Jan Neal, Felix’s foster mom, told The Dodo. “The first meeting was so sad when the family surrendered Felix to us to find a new loving home. The second was a kind of miracle when Sienna and Felix were reunited! Watching Felix leave my home with the girl who had loved him for so long warmed my heart and brought tears to my eyes.”

