4 min read Little Girl Joins Her Dogs Every Day To Get A Treat From The Neighbor "She just trots on over to the fence to line up with the dogs."

Sometimes you just want to be part of the pack. And the fact that Ramona is a toddler and her brothers Zeus and Blue are dogs makes no difference. The pups are happy to include her and are always gentle and relaxed around her.

Mike Whalley

Ramona loves hanging out with them, though she hasn’t learned how to be gentle yet: “She loves her big puppies and is always trying to give them kisses,” Mike Whalley, Ramona’s dad, told The Dodo. “She also often finds them hilarious, frequently having giggle fits about something they're doing like chasing their tail or jumping around for toys or snacks.” So when Ramona realized that her brothers were getting treats each day from their neighbor — she had to be involved.

Mike Whalley

“[Our] neighbor, Gary, originally shared a bologna sandwich with Zeus one afternoon. He asked us if it was all right and then he started buying boxes of dog treats to offer,” Whalley said. “At first, it was just Zeus, then we got Blue and he joined in.”

Mike Whalley

As soon as Ramona was able to eat solid foods, the neighbor offered her a freshly baked oatmeal cookie and Ramona quickly realized how good her dog brothers had it. “Now that she's walking and mobile she just trots on over to the fence to line up with the dogs so she can get her ‘treats’ too,” Whalley said.

Mike Whalley

Of course, their generous neighbor gives the dogs a few more treats each day than Ramona. “They get their breakfast treat, lunchtime, coffee break and their bedtime snack,” Whalley said. “For bedtime, they get their bigger bone to ‘brush their teeth.’” “Ramona usually joins in for the afternoon treats and it's usually a cookie or some Ritz crackers,” he added.

Mike Whalley