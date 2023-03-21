Little Girl Has The Sweetest Reaction After Bumping Into A Tiny Stranger

This is Sofia — a sweet little girl with a very big heart. At just over a year old, there’s much of the world that she’s yet to discover. But thanks to her kind and loving spirit, the world she experiences is richer with feelings than many grown-ups stop to realize.

Ruslan Yurchak

The other day, Sofia was out and about with her dad, Ruslan Yurchak, when she suddenly began to speak. Though they were seemingly alone at that moment, Sofia had stopped to talk to someone Yurchak had failed to notice.

Ruslan Yurchak

Turns out, there was a ladybug at Sofia’s feet. And she seemed to regard the tiny beetle not merely as an animate object, but as a living soul — that of a friend she hadn’t met yet. “I was surprised,” Yurchak told The Dodo. “She was saying hello to the ladybug.” Here’s a moment from that adorable scene:

Ruslan Yurchak

Sofia wasn’t too disappointed that the little insect wouldn’t greet her aloud in return, but instead seemed happy to do her part in making her acquaintance. Yurchak used the moment to explain to Sofia what kind of bug she was talking to. Eventually, the ladybug flew away, leaving a happy memory in her wake. “Sofia loves all living things,” Yurchak said.

Ruslan Yurchak