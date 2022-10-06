Little Dog Waits Outside Dollar Store For 3 Weeks Hoping Someone Will Notice Him

For three weeks, a little dog named Robbie waited by the door of a busy Dollar General in Houston, Texas. All alone, the little brown pup took refuge under a plastic chair and watched customers go in and out, hopeful that someone might notice him.

Instagram/kristin_erwin

Luckily, as soon as Kristin Erwin spotted Robbie, she knew she had to help. “I thought he was the cutest thing, with chubby little legs,” Erwin told The Dodo. “It broke my heart when I heard he’d been around for three weeks already.”

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Rescued Animals Melt Into This Woman's Arms When She Sings To Them

Instagram/kristin_erwin

Erwin, who often assists with dog rescues, spotted Robbie running around a nearby parking lot as she was driving by. Curious as to why the sweet dog was all alone, Erwin went inside the Dollar General and asked the clerk if she knew anything about Robbie’s story. The clerk insisted that someone was coming back for Robbie, but Erwin was skeptical. Erwin left her number with the clerk and asked to be updated if Robbie’s caretaker didn’t show. Just as she suspected, Erwin received a text soon afterward — they hadn't come, and Robbie needed help. “It was already getting dark, but I raced over to the Dollar General immediately,” Erwin said. Coaxing him with treats, Erwin and the helpful clerk eventually got Robbie into Erwin’s car, and soon he was warm and safe in her home.

Erwin made sure Robbie had space and time to get acclimated to his new surroundings. At first, Erwin assumed Robbie was fearful, as he wasn’t very active. But as she got to know him better, Erwin realized that Robbie was just a chill guy. “He was completely relaxed, eating and resting,” Erwin said.

Kristin Erwin

With help from Lola’s Lucky Day, Robbie has since been moved to a caring foster home, where he’ll live until he’s ready to find his forever family. Robbie, who was once so unsure of how his story would end, can now rest easy knowing that soon he’ll have a permanent, loving place to call his own.