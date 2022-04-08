Little Dog Spends All Day Bringing Sticks To His Best Friend

Tilly G and Skippy were both adopted into the same big rescue pet family, and from the very beginning, they’ve been best friends. “Tilly G and Skippy bonded the moment they met,” the pair’s mom told The Dodo. “They were instantly drawn to each other for some reason. The moment they met was like love at first sight. And now they are inseparable … It's hard to describe, you just have to see it and see them together.”

Tilly G's Mom

Now, Tilly G and Skippy are together constantly and hang out all day. They love snacking, napping and sunbathing together, and they also follow each other around wherever they go. Skippy especially loves showing his affection for his brother. He gives him kisses and head pats, but his favorite way to demonstrate his love is definitely by bringing Tilly G his most prized possessions — sticks. “Pretty much anytime Skippy finds a stick in the yard, he prances over to show it to Tilly G,” their mom said.

Skippy dances all around Tilly G with his stick, presenting him with his gift — but usually, the tortoise is less than impressed. “Tilly G wants nothing to do with Skippy's sticks,” their mom said. “Tilly G will only get interested if it is a collard green stick or piece of romaine lettuce.”

Tilly G's Mom

Even though Tilly G doesn’t have the same appreciation for sticks that his brother does, Skippy will never stop bringing them to him. He loves both sticks and his brother so much, so for him, combining them just makes sense. Tilly G may not love sticks, but he loves his brother, and as long as he’s hanging out with him, nothing else really matters.