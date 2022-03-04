Little Dog Is So Happy That People Remembered Her Birthday

For well over a decade, this sweet Chihuahua named Daisy has been bringing smiles to her owners’ faces every single day. So, when it came time to celebrate the pup’s 15th birthday, Daisy’s family thought long and hard about how to bring an extra-large smile to hers.

“We knew that we wanted to throw her a big quinceañera,” Tracy Nguyen, Daisy’s owner, told The Dodo. “To celebrate her amazing life and as a nod to her roots!” The family spared no expense to make sure Daisy’s big day was one to remember. And it most certainly was.

Daisy's family and friends all gathered to surprise the beloved pup, decorating the house just for the occasion. It was their chance to let Daisy know how much she means to them. "We could all tell that she could feel the love," Nguyen said. But no birthday party would be complete without a cake, of course. And for that, the family had something truly special in store.

Rather than get just any old birthday cake for Daisy, the family instead commissioned one unique to her — featuring Daisy's adorable likeness. She was smitten.

"When we brought out the cake for her special moment, her eyes welled up with tears and she was so happy," Nguyen said.

Daisy may be getting on in years, being now very much a senior dog. Though that didn't stop her from enjoying every minute of the festivities planned for her. "She definitely had a blast!" Nyguen said.

