Little Dog Is Overjoyed To Visit Her Best Friend In The Hospital

When Maria Eduarda was diagnosed with cancer and had to spend weeks in the hospital, it was a difficult time, of course — and in more ways than one. Being away meant being apart from her beloved little dog, Amora, who was waiting for her back at home. “I missed her a lot, because we are inseparable,” Eduarda told The Dodo. But then, in addition to the standard treatment, Eduarda received the very best kind of medicine.

Maria Eduarda

Eduarda’s mother knew of her daughter’s longing for Amora, so she decided to plan a surprise. By then, Eduarda hadn’t seen her dog in over a month. But soon that all changed. “She and my doctor arranged for Amora to come visit me,” Eduarda said. “It was a special day.” And with that, Amora and Eduarda were reunited — during which it became crystal clear that the little dog had been missing her just as much:

It was an emotional moment, to say the least. For Eduarda, though, the way that visit lifted her spirits was infinitely more lasting.

Maria Eduarda

“Having her with me reminded me of home and allowed me to go on with the hope that everything would be OK and that everything would be back to normal soon,” Eduarda said. Thankfully, a sense closer to normalcy wasn’t too far off.

Maria Eduarda

“Today, I’m still undergoing cancer treatment, but I'm at home with Amora,” Eduarda said. “She knows me and takes care of me. She knows when I’m down, when I’m sick and when I’m sad. We are inseparable. I go through all the treatment process with her, and she gives me strength.”

Maria Eduarda