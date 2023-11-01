Little Animal Trapped In Jar Waits Near Road For Someone To Notice Him

Trapped and afraid, a small black cat stumbled near a suburban road in Long Island, New York, perhaps hoping someone might notice him and help. The cat had gotten his head stuck while sniffing inside a jar, and now everything was completely dark.

Luckily, someone saw the cat and alerted Long Island Cat/Kitten Solution vice president John Debacker, who quickly headed to the scene. When he arrived, Debacker had no problem spotting the troubled animal.

“I noticed the cat immediately laying on the front of someone's driveway,” Debacker told The Dodo.

Though the situation was heartbreaking, Debacker wasn’t necessarily surprised. The experienced rescuer has seen plenty of animals trapped in discarded litter.

“It’s horrible — it happens a lot, actually,” Debacker said.