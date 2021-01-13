3 min read Listen to An Animal Saved My Life A podcast about the animals who change our lives forever.

The Dodo is known for inspirational animal videos, but the cameras aren’t always rolling to capture some of the best animal stories. Each week, An Animal Saved My Life brings you an incredible and heartwarming story about an animal who has profoundly changed someone’s life. Hosted by podcast pros and animal lovers: Renee Colvert and Alexis B. Preston.

Episode 4: Same Same But Different

Sam & Cam Bloom were living a beautiful life in Australia until they went through an unpredictable family crisis. That's when a flying Penguin showed up…

27 min

Episode 3: Nuts for Bella

Brantley Harrison is the kind of person who rescues earthworms from the sidewalk when it rains. As a wildlife rehabber she’s used to helping animals that can’t help themselves. So, she thought she knew what to expect when she got a basket full of baby squirrels...

27 min

Episode 2: The Crow Pass Trail Guide

Amelia Milling grew up walking the woodlands of Tennessee and yearning for adventure. When she turned 21, she flew to Alaska for a solo hike that was a little more than she bargained for.

29 min