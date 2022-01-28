Lawyer Accidentally Joins Court Zoom Call Sounding Like A Chipmunk

Last year, during a court proceeding held via Zoom before Judge Roy Ferguson in Texas, one of the attorneys involved became an internet sensation. He’d accidentally joined the chat with a kitten filter enabled — and video of the incident quickly went viral. But, as it turns out, this wouldn’t be the last time an unexpected animal-like character would face the judge:

This week, Judge Ferguson shared footage from a recent court session, during which one of the lawyers had a similar problem. Only this time, he didn’t look like a cat. “You seem to be having some audio difficulties,” Judge Ferguson told the attorney. As the judge notes, he sounded like a chipmunk.

Judge Ferguson had to stifle his laughter as the lawyer struggled to resolve the issue, but in the end, he was able to figure it out. Of course, that classic "chipmunk voice" effect is achieved by simply speeding up the audio of someone talking, making it sound squeakier and higher pitched. In reality, chipmunks actually sound like this: