Lawyer Accidentally Joins Zoom Call As A Kitten During Official Court Proceeding

What was bound to be just a run-of-the-mill court proceeding via Zoom was unexpectedly transformed into pure internet gold.

All it took was the presence of a kitten. Well, sorta.

Evidently, one of the lawyers dialing into the chat didn't realize he had a kitten filter turned on — resulting in some hilarious (and quite adorable) confusion. It was almost as if a little cat had gone to law school.

Here’s video of that moment: