2 min read

Lawyer Accidentally Joins Zoom Call As A Kitten During Official Court Proceeding

"I believe you have a filter turned on ..."

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 2/9/2021 at 6:08 PM

What was bound to be just a run-of-the-mill court proceeding via Zoom was unexpectedly transformed into pure internet gold.

All it took was the presence of a kitten. Well, sorta.

Evidently, one of the lawyers dialing into the chat didn't realize he had a kitten filter turned on — resulting in some hilarious (and quite adorable) confusion. It was almost as if a little cat had gone to law school.

Here’s video of that moment:

"I'm here live. I'm not a cat," Rod Ponton, the lawyer says, appearing very much to be a cat.

Amazingly, presiding Judge Roy Ferguson and the others managed to keep a straight face.

Though the lawyer/kitten seemed understandably flustered by the filter mishap, he seemed more than willing to press on with the proceeding regardless.

And for that, he deserves a pat on the back — or, perhaps, a saucer of warm milk.

