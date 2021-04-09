3 min read Lady Finds A Slippery Little Animal — In Her Hair “My hair was the perfect place for him to camouflage” 😱

Tara Courtland was camping on the Potomac River with family and friends when she had a run-in with a little animal who was too close for comfort. “I saw him running through the leaves behind me right before I sat down, but I didn’t think anything of it,” Courtland told The Dodo. “A few minutes later, I felt something on my arm.” When Courtland looked down, a brown lizard was perched on her shirt sleeve. Courtland had wanted to be close to nature, but not that close, so she attempted to gently shoo him off.

Tara Courtland

Instead of running away, the lizard decided to outsmart Courtland by finding the perfect hiding place — in her hair. “I don’t know why he decided to run up the chair and onto my arm, but once he got there, I guess my hair was the perfect place for him to camouflage,” Courtland said. “It’s about the same color as he is.” Courtland called for help, but things didn’t go as planned.

Tara Courtland

“I didn’t want to jump around and knock him off and hurt him, but I also really did not want him in my hair,” Courtland said. “What I got was my 11-year-old, plus two of his friends, who came to see what was going on — plus one of my friends who came to take pictures.” “They thought it was the coolest thing that’s ever happened,” she added.

Tara Courtland

All the commotion spooked the lizard, who attempted to burrow further into Courtland’s hair. Finally, the children managed to shoo the lizard out from his hiding place and into the bushes where he’d be safe. The experience taught Courtland something very important about camping. “Wear a hat,” she said.